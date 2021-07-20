Tuesday's Market Minute: Previewing Netflix Earnings

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is scheduled to report earnings after the bell today. Zacks expects a strong quarter, forecasting earnings per share of $3.16, about 99% growth from last year, and revenue of $7.31 billion, up about 19% year over year.

The streaming space is becoming more fragmented by the day: CNN+ was announced yesterday, and Comcast and ViacomCBS are reportedly discussing a partnership for international streaming. With that fragmentation comes the fragmentation of content: Netflix, Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are fighting for the streaming rights to new Bollywood film premiers as they shift to VOD debuts due to COVID-19. This, in turn, may drive up the price of new content.

Because of this scramble, Netflix needs to differentiate itself if it wants to remain a top player – and it is. While its move into video games won’t affect this quarter’s release, investors should watch for any more clarity on what they plan to bring to their platform. Will video games bring more users in to meet that all-important growth number, or is Netflix saturated in gamer households?

Image by Jade87 from Pixabay