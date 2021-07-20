 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of Johnson & Johnson's Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 10:35am   Comments
Share:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Johnson & Johnson modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.27 on revenue of $22.19 billion. Johnson & Johnson EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.67. Revenue was $18.34 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 35.93%. Revenue would be up 21.02% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020
EPS Estimate 2.34 1.82 1.98 1.48
EPS Actual 2.59 1.86 2.20 1.67
Revenue Estimate 22.01 B 21.67 B 20.20 B 17.50 B
Revenue Actual 22.32 B 22.48 B 21.08 B 18.34 B

eps graph

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Johnson & Johnson is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

Opioid Settlement Of $26B Between Drug Companies, States To Potentially Conclude This Week
Understanding Johnson & Johnson's Unusual Options Activity
Covid Back In Headlines As Cases Ramp Up, Pushing Travel Stocks, Multinationals Lower
Johnson & Johnson Legal Representatives Exploring Putting Talc Lawsuits Into Subsidiary For Bankruptcy Filing: Reuters
How Does Johnson & Johnson's Debt Look?
The Latest Picks And Pans From Barron's: Dividend Kings, Roundtable Picks, SAP And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings