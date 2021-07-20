Badger Meter: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 45.45% year over year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $122,869,000 rose by 34.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $118,350,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.badgermeter.com%2F&eventid=2950768&sessionid=1&key=DE5CD25B17EC8FFA11004870D14AE062®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $111.77

Company's 52-week low was at $60.01

Price action over last quarter: down 0.60%

Company Profile

Badger Meter Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions. The company's products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data. Badger's product lines include two categories: sales of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities (municipal water), and sales of meters to various industries for water and other fluids (flow instrumentation). It derives most of its revenues from the United States.