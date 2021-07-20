ManpowerGroup Q2 Result Beats Estimates; Announces Upbeat Q3 Outlook
- ManpowerGroup Inc (NYSE: MAN) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 41.02% year-on-year to $5.28 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $5.15 billion.
- Revenue from southern Europe, particularly in France recorded an 83% hike Y/Y.
- Gross profit rose 49.1% Y/Y to $860 million.
- Selling and administrative expenses increased 10.1% for the quarter to $690.2 million.
- The operating margin for the quarter was 3.2%, with $169.9 million in operating income.
- EPS of $2.02 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.41.
- Cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021, totaled $1.46 billion.
- “As restrictions continued to ease worldwide, we saw the benefit of our diversified portfolio of services and workforce solutions,” said CEO Jonas Prising.
- Outlook: The company sees Q3 EPS in the range of $1.86-$1.94 against the analyst consensus of $1.73.
- Price action: MAN shares are trading lower by 2.50% at $108.81 on the last check Tuesday.
