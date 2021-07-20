 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ManpowerGroup Q2 Result Beats Estimates; Announces Upbeat Q3 Outlook

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 10:00am   Comments
Share:
ManpowerGroup Q2 Result Beats Estimates; Announces Upbeat Q3 Outlook
  • ManpowerGroup Inc (NYSE: MAN) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 41.02% year-on-year to $5.28 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $5.15 billion.
  • Revenue from southern Europe, particularly in France recorded an 83% hike Y/Y.
  • Gross profit rose 49.1% Y/Y to $860 million.
  • Selling and administrative expenses increased 10.1% for the quarter to $690.2 million.
  • The operating margin for the quarter was 3.2%, with $169.9 million in operating income.
  • EPS of $2.02 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.41.
  • Cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021, totaled $1.46 billion.
  • “As restrictions continued to ease worldwide, we saw the benefit of our diversified portfolio of services and workforce solutions,” said CEO Jonas Prising.
  • Outlook: The company sees Q3 EPS in the range of $1.86-$1.94 against the analyst consensus of $1.73.
  • Price action: MAN shares are trading lower by 2.50% at $108.81 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MAN)

ManpowerGroup: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For July 20, 2021
Earnings Outlook For ManpowerGroup
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com