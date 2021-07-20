 Skip to main content

HCA Healthcare Shares Gain As Rebound In Services Demand Lift Q2 Earnings, Raises FY21 Forecast

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 8:44am   Comments
HCA Healthcare Shares Gain As Rebound In Services Demand Lift Q2 Earnings, Raises FY21 Forecast
  • HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) shares are rising after reporting 2Q earnings that easily beat the consensus. Revenues increased to $14.4 billion, compared to $11.1 billion a year ago and ahead of the $13.61 billion consensus.
  • EPS of $4.36, higher than $3.16 reported in 3Q of 2020, surpassed the estimate of $3.16.
  • As vaccination programs helped moderate COVID-19-related restrictions, the hospital chain firm experienced a rebound in demand for healthcare services.
  • Same facility admissions increased 17.5% Y/Y and same facility equivalent admissions increased 26.8%.
  • Same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 2.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $3.2 billion.
  • FY 2021 Guidance: The Company raised revenue outlook to $57.0 to $58.0 billion from $54.0 to $55.5 billion guided in the Q1 earnings release, higher the consensus of $55.3 billion.
  • It expects adjusted EBITDA of $12.10 to $12.50 billion higher than $10.85 to $11.35 billion guided earlier.
  • HCA sees EPS of $16.30 to $17.10 compared to $13.30 to $14.30 previously guided vs. $14.08 estimate.
  • HCA declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share payable on September 30, with a record date of September 16.
  • Price Action: HCA shares are up 5.6% at $230 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

