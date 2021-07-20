 Skip to main content

Recap: Cambridge Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Shares of Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 50.00% year over year to $1.98, which beat the estimate of $1.80.

Revenue of $43,287,000 higher by 14.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $41,850,000.

Outlook

Cambridge hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=yBbgsgll

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $89.50

Company's 52-week low was at $47.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.05%

Company Overview

Cambridge Bancorp is a United States-based bank holding company. It offers banking services such as deposit accounts, online & mobile banking, business banking, wealth planning, and other services. Its loan portfolio comprises Residential & commercial mortgages, Home equity, Commercial & Industrial, and Consumer.

 

