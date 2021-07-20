 Skip to main content

First Midwest Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 142.11% year over year to $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $190,558,000 up by 6.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $188,210,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/fmbi/mediaframe/45878/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $24.28

52-week low: $10.38

Price action over last quarter: down 15.28%

Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp Inc is a relationship-focused financial institution and largest independent publicly traded bank holding company based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $21 billion of assets and an additional $14 billion of assets under management. It provides a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, eastern Iowa and other markets in the Midwest.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

