 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Omnicom Q2 Earnings Beats Estimate, Sees Margin Expansion

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 7:26am   Comments
Share:
Omnicom Q2 Earnings Beats Estimate, Sees Margin Expansion
  • Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMCreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 27.5% year-on-year to $3.57 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $3.38 billion.
  • The company posted Y/Y revenue growth across all disciplines, including advertising +29.8%, CRM Precision Marketing +25%, CRM Commerce and Brand Consulting +15.2%, CRM Experiential +53%, CRM Execution & Support +22.7%, Public Relations +15%, and Healthcare +4.5%.
  • Revenue from the Middle East & Africa region saw the most significant jump of 42.8% Y/Y, U.S. saw an increase of 19.9% Y/Y, and Euro Markets & Other Europe grew 34.5% Y/Y.
  • The quarter's selling, general, and administrative expenses were $103.2 million, and the total operating costs rose 9.75% Y/Y to $3 billion.
  • The operating margin for the quarter was 15.9%, with $568.4 million in operating income.
  • EBITA increased 602.7% Y/Y to $589.6 million, with the margin expanding 1,350 bps to 16.5%
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.46 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.38.
  • Price action: OMC shares closed lower by 1.41% at $76.36 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OMC)

Recap: Omnicom Group Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 20, 2021
Earnings Preview: Omnicom Group
A Look Into Omnicom Group's Debt
Omnicom Sells ICON International Media Company For Undisclosed Sum
Chris Foster Named Omnicom Public Relations Group CEO Effective June End
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com