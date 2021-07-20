Omnicom Q2 Earnings Beats Estimate, Sees Margin Expansion
- Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 27.5% year-on-year to $3.57 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $3.38 billion.
- The company posted Y/Y revenue growth across all disciplines, including advertising +29.8%, CRM Precision Marketing +25%, CRM Commerce and Brand Consulting +15.2%, CRM Experiential +53%, CRM Execution & Support +22.7%, Public Relations +15%, and Healthcare +4.5%.
- Revenue from the Middle East & Africa region saw the most significant jump of 42.8% Y/Y, U.S. saw an increase of 19.9% Y/Y, and Euro Markets & Other Europe grew 34.5% Y/Y.
- The quarter's selling, general, and administrative expenses were $103.2 million, and the total operating costs rose 9.75% Y/Y to $3 billion.
- The operating margin for the quarter was 15.9%, with $568.4 million in operating income.
- EBITA increased 602.7% Y/Y to $589.6 million, with the margin expanding 1,350 bps to 16.5%
- Adjusted EPS of $1.46 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.38.
- Price action: OMC shares closed lower by 1.41% at $76.36 on Monday.
