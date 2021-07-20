Dover: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 82.30% over the past year to $2.06, which beat the estimate of $1.83.

Revenue of $2,032,000,000 up by 35.56% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,890,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.30 and $7.40.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $7,687,000,000 and $7,820,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aqh5nbvk

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $156.86

Company's 52-week low was at $101.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.11%

Company Overview

Dover is a diversified industrial manufacturing company with products and services that include digital printing for fast-moving consuming goods, marking and coding for the food and beverage industry, loaders for the waste collection industry, pumps for the transport of fluids, including petroleum and natural gas, and commercial refrigerators used in groceries and convenience stores. Most of the business operates in the United States. After the spin-off of Apergy, the company operates through five segments: engineered systems, fueling solutions, imaging and identification, pumps and process solutions, and refrigeration and food equipment.