KeyCorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 350.00% year over year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.53.

Revenue of $1,773,000,000 rose by 3.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,730,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

KeyCorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/key/mediaframe/45170/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $23.64

52-week low: $11.33

Price action over last quarter: down 9.54%

Company Overview

With assets over $150 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.

 

