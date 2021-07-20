Recap: Omnicom Group Q2 Earnings
Shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) moved higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 58.70% over the past year to $1.46, which beat the estimate of $1.38.
Revenue of $3,572,000,000 up by 27.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,380,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Omnicom Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 20, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.omnicomgroup.com%2F&eventid=3193373&sessionid=1&key=CA8FBEA614267AC7771BEBB84F3090DC®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $86.38
52-week low: $44.50
Price action over last quarter: down 4.84%
Company Profile
Omnicom is the world's second- largest ad holding company, based on annual revenue. The American firm's services, which include traditional and digital advertising and public relations, are provided worldwide, with over 85% of its revenue coming from more developed regions such as North America and Europe.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News