Recap: Mercantile Bank Q2 Earnings

Shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 107.41% year over year to $1.12, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $45,427,000 rose by 9.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $41,290,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Mercantile Bank hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1031/41918

Price Action

52-week high: $34.47

Company's 52-week low was at $17.09

Price action over last quarter: down 8.04%

Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp operates as a bank holding company. The bank provides a variety of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and other institutions. It provides banking services offering deposit products including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and lending products including commercial, residential mortgage, and installment loans. the company generates revenue from interest and dividends earned on loans, securities, and other financial instruments.