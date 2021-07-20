5 Stocks To Watch For July 20, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion before the opening bell. Philip Morris shares rose 0.6% to $98.55 in after-hours trading.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak earnings forecast for FY21. PPG shares dropped 5.7% to $156.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $3.15 per share on revenue of $7.32 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares gained 0.5% to $534.88 in after-hours trading.

