Earnings Scheduled For July 20, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $466.52 million.

• Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

• Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $41.85 million.

• Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $41.29 million.

• Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $35.79 million.

• Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $54.66 million.

• Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $122.32 million.

• First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $188.21 million.

• Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $205.32 million.

• HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $13.61 billion.

• Dover (NYSE:DOV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $489.29 million.

• Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $148.53 million.

• Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $118.35 million.

• Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.

• GATX (NYSE:GATX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $312.75 million.

• Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $5.15 billion.

• Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $7.72 billion.

• Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion.

• Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.

• UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $46.72 million.

• Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $137.35 million.

• Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $241.63 million.

• Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $163.44 million.

• Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $30.76 million.

• Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $315.54 million.

• United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $169.28 million.

• Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $681.28 million.

• Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $307.57 million.

• Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $544.50 million.

• Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $318.09 million.

• Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $503.85 million.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.49 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.06 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• AAR (NYSE:AIR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $421.74 million.

• Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $4.23 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion.

• Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.15 per share on revenue of $7.32 billion.

• Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.