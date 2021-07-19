Recap: PPG Industries Q2 Earnings

Shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 95.96% over the past year to $1.94, which missed the estimate of $2.20.

Revenue of $4,359,000,000 rose by 44.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,330,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.40 and $7.60.

PPG Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $182.97

Company's 52-week low was at $105.94

Price action over last quarter: down 0.99%

Company Profile

PPG is a global producer of coatings. The company is the world's largest producer of coatings after the purchase of selected AkzoNobel assets. PPG's products are sold to a wide variety of end users, including the automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial markets. The company has a footprint in many regions around the globe, with less than half of sales coming from North America in recent years. PPG is focused on its coatings and specialty products and expansion into emerging regions, as exemplified by the Comex acquisition.