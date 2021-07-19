 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights for Carnival

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 11:49am   Comments
Share:

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Carnival (NYSE:CCL) brought in sales totaling $50.00 million. However, earnings decreased 6.04%, resulting in a loss of $1.61 billion. In Q1, Carnival brought in $26.00 million in sales but lost $1.52 billion in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Carnival posted an ROCE of -0.09%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Carnival, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Carnival reported Q2 earnings per share at $-1.8/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-1.6/share.

 

Related Articles (CCL)

Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Lower Today
Why Carnival Shares Are Trading Lower Today
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Understanding Carnival's Unusual Options Activity
Why Carnival And Norwegian Cruise Line Shares Traded Lower Today
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings