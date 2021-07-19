Earnings Preview: Old National Bancorp

On Tuesday, July 20, Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Old National Bancorp modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.4 on revenue of $205.32 million. In the same quarter last year, Old National Bancorp reported EPS of $0.32 on revenue of $204.13 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 25.0%. Sales would be up 0.58% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.38 0.33 0.24 EPS Actual 0.52 0.44 0.46 0.32 Revenue Estimate 208.82 M 206.00 M 201.89 M 197.11 M Revenue Actual 204.83 M 219.63 M 210.33 M 204.13 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp were trading at $16.64 as of July 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Old National Bancorp is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.