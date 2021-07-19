Avangrid Earnings Preview

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Avangrid modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.41 on revenue of $1.52 billion. In the same quarter last year, Avangrid reported EPS of $0.32 on revenue of $1.39 billion.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 28.12% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 9.2% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.57 0.41 0.34 EPS Actual 1.14 0.62 0.32 0.32 Revenue Estimate 1.81 B 1.70 B 1.52 B 1.45 B Revenue Actual 1.97 B 1.67 B 1.47 B 1.39 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Avangrid is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.