 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Preview: Intuitive Surgical's Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 10:28am   Comments
Share:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Intuitive Surgical analysts model for earnings of $3.06 per share on sales of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.11. Sales were $852.10 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 175.68% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 47.87% on a year-over-year basis. Intuitive Surgical's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020
EPS Estimate 2.63 3.12 2.07 0.74
EPS Actual 3.52 3.58 2.77 1.11
Revenue Estimate 1.11 B 1.24 B 970.97 M 668.55 M
Revenue Actual 1.29 B 1.33 B 1.08 B 852.10 M

eps graph

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Intuitive Surgical is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.

 

Related Articles (ISRG)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings Kickstart With J&J And Biogen, Albireo Awaits FDA Decisions, More IPOs
Where Intuitive Surgical Stands With Analysts
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ScPharma's Positive Data, Lilly Goes Shopping, LeMaitre Pre-Announces Q2 Revenues
How to Leverage Futuristic Technology Today
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Priority Review For Amgen's Asthma Treatment, Evaxion Reports Positive Skin Cancer Readout, Quidel Recalls Lyra COVID-19 Test
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings