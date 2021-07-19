Earnings Preview: Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Canadian National Railway earnings will be near $1.21 per share on sales of $2.94 billion, according to analysts. Canadian National Railway reported a profit of $0.92 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.31 billion.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be up 31.52%. Sales would be up 27.0% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1 1.1 1.09 1.25 EPS Actual 0.97 1.1 1.04 0.92 Revenue Estimate 2.88 B 2.83 B 2.66 B 3.25 B Revenue Actual 2.78 B 2.81 B 2.56 B 2.31 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway were trading at $104.38 as of July 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Canadian National Railway is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.