Recap: Bank of Marin Q2 Earnings

Shares of Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 54.35% over the past year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $24,534,000 up by 0.65% year over year, which missed the estimate of $24,730,000.

Outlook

Bank of Marin hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 19, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bankofmarin/earningscall/v/0C1AC127A95F.cfm

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $42.19

Company's 52-week low was at $27.26

Price action over last quarter: down 9.24%

Company Description

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a United States-based bank holding company. It conducts business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank provides a wide range of financial services to customers such as professionals, small and middle-market businesses, and individuals residing in Marin, Sonoma, Napa, San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Mateo counties. It offers commercial and retail deposit and lending programs, personal and business checking and savings accounts, and wealth management and trust services. The majority of its revenue comes from interest income.