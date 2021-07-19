Recap: Guaranty Bancshares Q2 Earnings

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 750.00% year over year to $0.85, which beat the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $29,447,000 higher by 4.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $28,770,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Guaranty Bancshares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 19, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://gnty.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_e8jMzJr6RvSsoFtsypmxJw

Price Action

52-week high: $41.28

Company's 52-week low was at $23.02

Price action over last quarter: down 9.49%

Company Overview

Guaranty Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company conducting banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The company provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management products and services that are tailored to meet the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also provides other services such as Credit cards, Personal Loans, Account Management, Business Checking, Treasury Management, Business savings, and other related services.