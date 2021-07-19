Recap: Tractor Supply Q2 Earnings

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 10.00% over the past year to $3.19, which beat the estimate of $2.92.

Revenue of $3,602,000,000 up by 13.41% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,440,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.70 and $8.00.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $12,100,000,000 and $12,300,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 19, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.tractorsupply.com%2F&eventid=3195812&sessionid=1&key=257F8403003A0EF4CBA4FC7F46E993BC®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $200.75

Company's 52-week low was at $127.78

Price action over last quarter: down 0.31%

Company Overview

Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Currently, the company operates 1,943 stores in 49 states and 184 Petsense stores. Stores are typically located in towns outside of urban areas and in rural communities. In fiscal 2020, revenue consisted primarily of livestock and pet (47%), hardware, tools, and truck (21%), and seasonal gift and toy (21%).