Cal-Maine Foods: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 107.26% year over year to ($0.09), which may not compared to the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $349,798,000 decreased by 22.84% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $404,670,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Cal-Maine Foods hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $46.66

52-week low: $34.42

Price action over last quarter: down 7.42%

Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods Inc produces and sells shell eggs. Its main market is United States. The company's product portfolio contains nutritionally enhanced, cage-free, organic, and brown eggs. Cal-Maine Foods markets the shell eggs to a diverse group of customers, including grocery-store chains, club stores, and foodservice distributors. The company's brands are: Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain.