5 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion before the opening bell. AutoNation shares fell 0.2% to $102.40 in after-hours trading.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) announced plans to buy Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) in a $14.7 billion all-stock deal that will help it boost its presence beyond video chat. Zoom shares fell 0.1% to $361.70 in after-hours trading, while Five9 shares gained 0.6% to close at $177.60 on Friday.

