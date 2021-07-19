5 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion before the opening bell. AutoNation shares fell 0.2% to $102.40 in after-hours trading.
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) announced plans to buy Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) in a $14.7 billion all-stock deal that will help it boost its presence beyond video chat. Zoom shares fell 0.1% to $361.70 in after-hours trading, while Five9 shares gained 0.6% to close at $177.60 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting IBM (NYSE: IBM) to have earned $2.29 per share on revenue of $18.29 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. IBM shares gained 0.1% to $139.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion after the closing bell. PPG shares rose 0.5% to $171.11 in after-hours trading.
