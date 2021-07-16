 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Raise Price Target For UnitedHealth After Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 2:07pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts Raise Price Target For UnitedHealth After Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNHreported Q2 revenues of $71.3 billion, up 15% Y/Y and beating the consensus of $69.5 billion, and adjusted EPS came in at $4.70, surpassing the consensus of $4.43.

But net income declined from $7.12 posted a year ago fell due to higher medical expenses, as patients sought medical care they had avoided when the pandemic was raging 12 months earlier.

Analyst Price Target Raise: Truist raised the target to $500 from $480 and with Buy rating unchanged following strong trends across the platform, a lower MLR, sizable free cash flow, and raised guidance. 

Barclays increased the price target from $435 to $465 and kept an Overweight rating. 

Key takeaways from the Q2 conference call are overall care activity continued to trend "toward baseline or normalized levels" and the Company's expectation that overall medical costs in the 2H will be essentially flat with the pre-Covid baseline in the second half of 2019, Valiquette tells investors in a research note.

The target price at Raymond James increased to $515 from $435 with a Strong Buy rating. Q2 results exceeded the analyst's expectations across all business segments; Ransom tells investors in a research note.

Deutsche Bank raised the target on UnitedHealth to $421 from $418 and kept a Buy rating.

Stephens, too, raised the price target to $460 from $440, with an Overweight rating. 

The Company's adjusted EPS outlook for the second half "maintains a healthy level of conservatism," said the analyst, who sees a better overall backdrop.

Credit Suisse increased target price to $$462 from $430 and maintained Outperform rating. It notes monthly utilization progression in Q2 similar in commercial & medicare business.

The Company sees 2H21 utilization at 'more normal to higher levels, citing pent-up demand & higher acuity.

Price Action: UNH shares are up 0.33% at $421.42 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for UNH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Stephens & Co.MaintainsOverweight
Jul 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Jul 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for UNH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UNH)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Why Shares Of Biogen Are Trading Lower Today
Morgan Stanley Records Impressive Quarter, Becoming Final Big Bank To Report
UnitedHealth Crushes Q2 Earnings, Lifts FY2021 Guidance
5 Stocks To Watch For July 15, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
OLNB of A SecuritiesUpgrades58.0
WLKB of A SecuritiesUpgrades98.0
HNSTLoop CapitalUpgrades17.0
PVGCanaccord GenuityUpgrades15.5
HPB of A SecuritiesUpgrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com