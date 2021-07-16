Drilling Deep: How Will LTL And Truckload Coexist After Knight-Swift Deal?

It's not just a big deal in terms of dollars. The acquisition of LTL carrier AAA Cooper by Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) is radical in that it joins an LTL carrier with a truckload carrier, one of the biggest.

The two businesses are very different. How will they integrate? On this week's Drilling Deep podcast, FreightWaves' JP Hampstead talks about the road ahead for this most unusual and groundbreaking of transactions.

Also on the podcast this week, host John Kingston talks about the latest forecast from a key agency and why it sees tight oil markets continuing.

Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay