Charles Schwab: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 9:00am   Comments
Shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 29.63% over the past year to $0.70, which missed the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $4,527,000,000 rose by 84.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,460,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $76.37

52-week low: $32.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.90%

Company Overview

Charles Schwab operates in the brokerage, banking, and asset-management businesses. The company runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. The company is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $6.5 trillion of client assets at the end of 2020. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

 

