Recap: Middlefield Banc Q2 Earnings

Shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 52.17% over the past year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $13,519,000 up by 10.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $13,300,000.

Looking Ahead

Middlefield Banc hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $26.35

Company's 52-week low was at $17.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.75%

Company Overview

Middlefield Banc Corp is a united states based bank holding company. It offers customers banking services, including checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, and commercial loans. It also maintains, manages, and disposes of nonperforming loans and other real estate owned.