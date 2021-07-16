 Skip to main content

American Outdoor Brands Shares Fall After Missing On Q4 Sales, FY22 EPS Below Consensus

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 8:40am   Comments
  • American Outdoor Brands Inc (NASDAQ: AOUT) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 49.6% year-on-year to $64.5 million, missing the analyst estimate of $65.03 million.
  • Total operating expenses for the quarter fell sharply to $27.4 million.
  • Gross margin was flat at 44.4%. Gross profit improved 50% to $28.6 million Y/Y.
  • The operating margin for the quarter was 1.99%, with $1.29 million in operating income.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $7.0 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.34 topped the consensus of $0.23.
  • The company held $60.8 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2021.
  • Outlook: American Outdoor sees FY22 sales of $280 million-$295 million, versus the consensus of $284.88 million.
  • The company expects FY22 non-GAAP EPS of $2.02-$2.06, compared to the analyst estimate of $2.13.
  • Price action: AOUT shares are trading lower by 9.38% at $32.56 in the premarket session on Friday.

