First Horizon: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 190.00% year over year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $781,000,000 higher by 52.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $771,080,000.

Looking Ahead

First Horizon hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

First Horizon hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 16, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=nLYik40T

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $19.45

52-week low: $8.53

Price action over last quarter: down 4.80%

Company Profile

First Horizon Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The regional bank is responsible for roughly 65% of its revenue, while capital markets make a 25% contribution. The remainder is split between the firm's non-strategic (wind-down) and corporate operations. First Horizon concentrates on offering a variety of banking products mainly in its home state, where it has the second- largest deposit franchise with a 13% deposit market share.