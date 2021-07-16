Recap: Sandvik Q2 Earnings

Shares of Sandvik (OTC:SDVKY) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 77.78% over the past year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $2,787,000,000 up by 33.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,670,000,000.

Guidance

Sandvik hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Sandvik hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 16, 2021

Time: 05:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://sandvik-live.creo.se/210716/interim_report_q2_2021

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $28.54

Company's 52-week low was at $17.72

Price action over last quarter: down 3.36%

Company Description

Sandvik is a manufacturer of specialized tools and mining equipment used predominantly by global mining, engineering, and automotive customers. The company's core operations are in metal cutting and mining equipment. The company has a well-documented history, having been founded in 1862 and listed on the Nordic Exchange in Stockholm in 1901.Europe is the largest contributor to group sales at 35%, followed by North America 22%, Asia 20%, Africa/Middle East 9%, Australia 9%, and South America 5%.