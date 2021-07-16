Autoliv: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) fell 6.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 185.71% year over year to $1.20, which missed the estimate of $1.43.

Revenue of $2,022,000,000 higher by 92.94% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,120,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $8,936,000,000 and $9,085,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 16, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9i6teqze

Price Action

52-week high: $108.76

52-week low: $63.71

Price action over last quarter: down 16.54%

Company Overview

Autoliv is the global leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 13% of 2020 revenue, with Volkswagen and Stellantis accounting for 11% each. At 31% of 2020 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's largest geographic region, followed by Europe at 28%, China at 21%, and Japan at 10%.