5 Stocks To Watch For July 16, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $749.11 million before the opening bell. Kansas City Southern shares rose 0.1% to $269.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) to have earned $0.73 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Charles Schwab shares gained 0.5% to close at $70.55 on Thursday.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Alcoa shares fell 1.7% to close at $34.54 on Thursday.
- Analysts expect State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion before the opening bell. State Street shares fell 0.6% to $81.50 in after-hours trading.
- Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ: MRTN) reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. Marten Transport shares dropped 3.6% to $16.20 in the after-hours trading session.
