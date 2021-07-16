5 Stocks To Watch For July 16, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $749.11 million before the opening bell. Kansas City Southern shares rose 0.1% to $269.50 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) to have earned $0.73 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Charles Schwab shares gained 0.5% to close at $70.55 on Thursday.

(NYSE: SCHW) to have earned $0.73 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Charles Schwab shares gained 0.5% to close at $70.55 on Thursday. Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Alcoa shares fell 1.7% to close at $34.54 on Thursday.

