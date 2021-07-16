Aehr Test Systems Beats On Q4 Results, Sees FY22 Revenue Above Consensus
- Semiconductor equipment supplier Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) reported fourth-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 102% year-on-year at $7.6 million, beating analyst consensus of $7.03 million.
- Bookings rose 113% Y/Y to $5.5 million.
- It reported a gross margin was 46.3%.
- The operating margin was 7.9%.
- The non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beat the analyst consensus of $0.02.
- It held $4.6 million in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: Aehr sees FY22 revenue of over $28 million, implying 70% Y/Y growth, beating analyst consensus of $20.15 million.
- It expects to be profitable for the fiscal year 2022.
- Momentum in wafer-level test and burn-in of silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles, silicon photonics devices for data center and 5G infrastructure, and 2D/3D sensors for mobile devices drove the outlook.
- Price action: AEHR shares traded higher by 21.04% at $3.39 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Tech