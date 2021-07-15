Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,030,000.

Outlook

Aehr Test Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Aehr Test Systems hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 15, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.aehr.com/investor-conferences/

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $3.60

52-week low: $1.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.66%

Company Description

Aehr Test Systems is engaged in test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for the company's products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. The company provides production solutions across the product manufacturing flow to improve yield and reliability and has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader.