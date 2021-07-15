Delta Apparel Stock Gains As Preliminary Q3 Sales, EPS Top Consensus
- Delta Apparel Inc (NYSE: DLA) reported preliminary third quarter FY21 net sales growth of 65% year-on-year to $118 million, against the consensus of $108 million.
- The stronger than anticipated sales performance reflected strong Salt Life Group revenue across all sales channels.
- The company expects EPS of $0.90 for the quarter, versus analyst consensus of $0.62.
- "Our June quarter performance is a true testament to the power of our diversified business model,” said CEO Robert W. Humphreys.
- Price action: DLA shares are trading higher by 9.45% at $33.00 on the last check Thursday.
