 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Delta Apparel Stock Gains As Preliminary Q3 Sales, EPS Top Consensus

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 11:46am   Comments
Share:
Delta Apparel Stock Gains As Preliminary Q3 Sales, EPS Top Consensus
  • Delta Apparel Inc (NYSE: DLA) reported preliminary third quarter FY21 net sales growth of 65% year-on-year to $118 million, against the consensus of $108 million.
  • The stronger than anticipated sales performance reflected strong Salt Life Group revenue across all sales channels.
  • The company expects EPS of $0.90 for the quarter, versus analyst consensus of $0.62.
  • "Our June quarter performance is a true testament to the power of our diversified business model,” said CEO Robert W. Humphreys.
  • Price action: DLA shares are trading higher by 9.45% at $33.00 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DLA)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com