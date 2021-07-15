First Horizon National's Earnings: A Preview

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, July 16. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

First Horizon National EPS is expected to be around $0.44, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $774.17 million. In the same quarter last year, First Horizon National reported earnings per share of $0.2 on sales of $511.61 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 120.0% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 51.32% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.33 0.21 0.14 EPS Actual 0.51 0.46 0.35 0.20 Revenue Estimate 759.49 M 783.28 M 799.54 M 487.82 M Revenue Actual 806.00 M 810.00 M 1.35 B 511.61 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 76.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. First Horizon National is scheduled to hold the call at 09:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.