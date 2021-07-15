 Skip to main content

Wipro Shares Gain On Beating Q1 Earnings, Q2 IT Services Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 8:42am   Comments
  • Wipro Ltd (NYSE: WITreported the first quarter FY22 gross revenue growth of 22.4% year-on-year to $2.5 billion, beating analyst consensus of $2.31 billion.
  • IT Services segment revenue rose 25.7% Y/Y to $2.4 billion. Non-GAAP IT Services segment revenue grew 21.3% Y/Y.
  • IT Services' operating margin declined 29 basis points to 18.8%.
  • Net income rose 35.2% Y/Y to $434.8 million.
  • The EPS was $0.08 beating the analyst consensus of $0.07.
  • The company generated $451.1 million in operating cash flow.
  • It held $4.1 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Wipro sees a Q2 IT Services revenue guidance between $2.535 billion - $2.583 billion, implying a 5%-7% quarter-on-quarter growth.
  • Price action: WIT shares traded higher by 3.62% at $8.24 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

