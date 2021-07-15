 Skip to main content

UnitedHealth Crushes Q2 Earnings, Lifts FY2021 Guidance

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 6:27am   Comments
  • UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNHreports Q2 revenues of $71.3 billion, up 15% Y/Y and beating the consensus of $69.5 billion, reflecting growth across the enterprise.
  • Adjusted EPS came in at $4.70, surpassing the consensus of $4.43.
  • Cash flows from operations in the quarter were $5.5 billion.
  • The second quarter 2021 medical care ratio of 82.8% compared to 70.2% last year, with the variance due to Q2 2020 COVID-19 effects. 
  • Days claims payable of 49.1 days compared to 49.8 days in Q1 of 2021 and 50.4 days in Q2 of 2020.
  • The operating cost ratio decreased to 14.5% from 16.1% a year ago.
  • UnitedHealthcare segment revenues grew 13% to $55.5 billion compared to last year, with operating earnings of $3.1 billion compared to $7.0 billion last year, more than offset by pandemic-driven deferral of care last year.
  • Optum segment sales were up 17.2% to $38.3 billion, and operating earnings of $2.9 billion grew 29.1%.
  • OptumInsight's revenue backlog increased 10% to $21.3 billion, driven by growth in comprehensive managed services.
  • OptumRx adjusted scripts reached 342 million, +8% Y/Y and +4% sequentially.
  • Guidance: The Company increased its full-year adjusted EPS guidance from $18.10-$18.60 earlier to $18.30-$18.80, versus a consensus of $18.19.
  • The outlook continues to include approximately $1.80 per share in potential net unfavorable COVID-19 effects. 
  • Price Action: UNH shares closed at $414.74 on Wednesday.

