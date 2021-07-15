UnitedHealth Crushes Q2 Earnings, Lifts FY2021 Guidance
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) reports Q2 revenues of $71.3 billion, up 15% Y/Y and beating the consensus of $69.5 billion, reflecting growth across the enterprise.
- Adjusted EPS came in at $4.70, surpassing the consensus of $4.43.
- Cash flows from operations in the quarter were $5.5 billion.
- The second quarter 2021 medical care ratio of 82.8% compared to 70.2% last year, with the variance due to Q2 2020 COVID-19 effects.
- Days claims payable of 49.1 days compared to 49.8 days in Q1 of 2021 and 50.4 days in Q2 of 2020.
- The operating cost ratio decreased to 14.5% from 16.1% a year ago.
- UnitedHealthcare segment revenues grew 13% to $55.5 billion compared to last year, with operating earnings of $3.1 billion compared to $7.0 billion last year, more than offset by pandemic-driven deferral of care last year.
- Optum segment sales were up 17.2% to $38.3 billion, and operating earnings of $2.9 billion grew 29.1%.
- OptumInsight's revenue backlog increased 10% to $21.3 billion, driven by growth in comprehensive managed services.
- OptumRx adjusted scripts reached 342 million, +8% Y/Y and +4% sequentially.
- Guidance: The Company increased its full-year adjusted EPS guidance from $18.10-$18.60 earlier to $18.30-$18.80, versus a consensus of $18.19.
- The outlook continues to include approximately $1.80 per share in potential net unfavorable COVID-19 effects.
- Price Action: UNH shares closed at $414.74 on Wednesday.
