5 Stocks To Watch For July 15, 2021

Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $13.96 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.3% to $92.20 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) to have earned $4.43 per share on revenue of $69.45 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. UnitedHealth shares slipped 0.2% to $414.00 in after-hours trading.

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) reported strong preliminary revenue results for the fourth quarter. The company sees preliminary revenue of $8.3 million for the quarter, versus analysts' estimates of $7.71 million. Cinedigm shares jumped 25.9% to $1.36 in the after-hours trading session.

