Why Wells Fargo Is Moving Higher Today

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results.

The company reported second-quarter earnings per share results of $1.38, which beat the $0.97 estimate, and sales results of $20.27 billion, which beat the $17.75 billion estimate.

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Wells Fargo's stock was trading about 4.5% higher at $44.74 per share on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $48.13 and a 52-week low of $20.76.