Winmark Reports 54% Hike in Q2 Revenue; Boosts Buyback, Declares Dividend
- Winmark Corp (NASDAQ: WINA) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 54% year-on-year to $19.03 million.
- The cost of merchandise sold for the quarter was $0.64 million. It paid $0.36 million in franchise fees.
- The company incurred $5.8 million in selling, general and administrative expenses.
- The company reported 62.9% operating margin with $11.97 million in operating income.
- EPS of $2.33 increased 75% Y/Y.
- The company held $7.25 million in cash and equivalents as of June 26, 2021.
- Winmark plans 400,000 share increase to its existing share repurchase authorization. This increase represents 11% of current shares outstanding.
- It also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, payable September 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 11, 2021.
- Price action: WINA shares are trading higher by 1.41% at $197.03 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.