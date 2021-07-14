 Skip to main content

Winmark Reports 54% Hike in Q2 Revenue; Boosts Buyback, Declares Dividend

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 1:02pm   Comments
  • Winmark Corp (NASDAQ: WINA) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 54% year-on-year to $19.03 million.
  • The cost of merchandise sold for the quarter was $0.64 million. It paid $0.36 million in franchise fees.
  • The company incurred $5.8 million in selling, general and administrative expenses.
  • The company reported 62.9% operating margin with $11.97 million in operating income.
  • EPS of $2.33 increased 75% Y/Y.
  • The company held $7.25 million in cash and equivalents as of June 26, 2021.
  • Winmark plans 400,000 share increase to its existing share repurchase authorization. This increase represents 11% of current shares outstanding.
  • It also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, payable September 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 11, 2021.
  • Price action: WINA shares are trading higher by 1.41% at $197.03 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap

Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com