Bed Bath & Beyond Quickly Grows Same-Day Delivery Network

Bed Bath & Beyond is quickly growing its same-day and on-demand delivery networks, adding a critical partner on Wednesday that can help service larger items other delivery partners may not be able to handle.

Roadie, which provides "on the way" last-mile delivery, will provide service for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) and buybuy BABY locations nationwide, doubling the number of ZIP codes with same-day delivery available for the retailers.

The service begins Thursday. Roadie has 200,000 verified drivers on its platform, which utilizes underused capacity on vehicles, everything from cars to box trucks, to handle final-mile delivery for customers. The company leverages technology and gig economy drivers for dispatch and capacity.

"There's not always time to get to the store when you need to, and Roadie makes it easy for Bed Bath & Beyond to bring the store to you," said Marc Gorlin, Roadie's founder and CEO. "Through Roadie's partnership with Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY, you can get the things you need right away, in more places than ever, whether you need new pajamas for your toddler or you've got your eye on an air fryer for dinner tonight."

Customers will receive order and delivery status updates via text message.

Digital sales comprised 38% of net sales for Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter of 2021. The company's mobile app was downloaded more than 500,000 times in the quarter alone.

In May, Bed Bath & Beyond announced an agreement with DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) to provide same-day delivery. The company also has agreements with Shipt and Instacart as part of its "omni-always" fulfillment strategy.

Those efforts also took a step forward on Wednesday as Bed Bath & Beyond announced the expansion of its buy curbside and in-store pickup services to include the ability to pick up purchases ordered the night before curbside — before a store has even opened the next day. Pickup begins as early as 8 a.m. in many locations.

Also, all buy online, pickup in-store and curbside pickups will now be available within one hour of the time of purchase. That pickup window previously had been two hours.

"We are excited to further reinvent digital services like same-day delivery and buy online, pick up curbside or in-store to get orders in the hands of our customers even sooner," said Rafeh Masood, EVP and chief digital officer of Bed Bath & Beyond. "The country is getting ‘back to normal' and we want to give consumers expanded flexibility on how to get online orders within hours. Whether that means placing a last-minute same-day delivery order to better entertain this summer or picking up an online order on the way to work, we are finding new innovative ways to meet the evolving needs of today's digital customers."

Click for more Modern Shipper articles by Brian Straight.

Image by Gentelle_Linen from Pixabay