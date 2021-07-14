Why Bank Of America Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results.

The company reported second-quarter sales results of $21.50 billion, which missed the $21.83 billion estimate.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide.

Bank of America's stock was trading about 4.4% lower at $38.10 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $43.49 and a 52-week low of $22.95.