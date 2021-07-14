Wednesday's Market Minute: The Powell Playbook

The good thing about getting big surprises in economic data is that it helps reveal the market’s invisible hand. It shows where traders are offsides and helps clarify cause and effect in markets. Yesterday’s hot CPI was about as good an example as one can ask for.

People will fall over themselves right now to tell you how much of the inflation came from items like used cars that are likely to be one-time and COVID-specific in nature. That’s not the most important thing. What’s important is that economists were expecting inflation to decline on a month-over-month basis, from 0.6% to 0.5%. Instead, it jumped to 0.9%.

The definition of transitory is: not permanent. I.e., something that goes away. Economists were expecting inflation to start going away. It did the opposite.

As Leuthold’s Doug Ramsey said to me this week, we’re all transitory. Yikes, Doug, but fair and true! The word is meaningless without more parameters set by the Federal Reserve, as evidenced by the market’s reaction since the June FOMC.

That reaction – yield-curve flattening – is exactly what happened Tuesday before an ugly 30-year auction threw another complication into the status quo. Putting that aside for now, here’s what we know. The level of inflation is already less transitory than economists expected. The Fed is moving up their hiking timeline, even if on the margin.

Yet somehow, many people are watching this and getting even more convinced of the transitory meme.

If there’s one recipe for volatility in markets, it’s when investor bias increasingly ignores the data. This puts a lot of pressure on Jay Powell between now and the next Fed meeting. If he moves further away from the transitory message and embraces the hawks at the Fed even more than in June, investors should expect deeper yield-curve flattening. The bond market is already primed for this, but hearing it from the horse’s mouth would put the issue in broad daylight and likely force the stock market to reckon more coherently with a tightening monetary policy regime.

The other choice by Powell is to strike a tone much more akin to late second-half 2020/first-quarter 2021 and bring back the average inflation targeting lexicon. The catch with that will be higher yields, and it stands to reason they could really rocket if Powell starts talking about ignoring inflation when it’s at 5%. That’s because the framework right now is dovish AIT Powell=higher yields, and inflation + hawkishness=lower yields.

Yields did not soar in the first quarter because the market was throwing a tantrum over tapering. The market was, in fact, fully buying into AIT and panicking over the possibility that a lack of policy pushback would create hyperinflation. If Powell were to try that again today, when inflation is proving less transitory than expected, the 10-year may well go ballistic, and stocks are highly correlated to bonds at this moment.

On the flipside, if Powell respects the June FOMC dots and throws another bone to hawks, we could get the New Era Taper Tantrum: a further collapse in the yield curve that, as evidenced by deterioration in equity market breadth, has been getting harder for stocks to ignore.

Contact me on Twitter @OJRenick.

Image by Jacques GAIMARD from Pixabay