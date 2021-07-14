Infosys Beats On Q1 Earnings, Raises FY22 Outlook
- Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 21.2% year-on-year to $3.78 billion, beating analyst consensus ($3.69 billion) by 2.5%.
- Revenue from software services rose 20.7% year-on-year to $3.5 billion. Revenue from products and platforms increased 28.1% Y/Y to $278 million.
- The gross margin remained flat at 33.7%, while the operating margin expanded 101 basis points to 23.7%.
- EPS of $0.17 was at par with analyst consensus.
- INFY held $3.5 billion in cash and equivalents, and the company generated $932 million in operating cash flow.
- Outlook: The company raised the FY22 revenue growth guidance from the previous 12%-14% to between 14%-16%.
- Price action: INFY shares traded higher by 3.80% at $21.85 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
