 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 309.09% over the past year to $1.38, which beat the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $20,270,000,000 higher by 13.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $17,750,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Wells Fargo hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Wells Fargo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 14, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pf4czrj6

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $48.13

Company's 52-week low was at $20.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.92%

Company Description

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

 

Related Articles (WFC)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings, Powell Testimony
5 Stocks To Watch For July 14, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For July 14, 2021
Understanding Wells Fargo's Unusual Options Activity
Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Hot Summer, Cool Fall? Big Banks Seen Delivering Huge Q2 Earnings, But Headwinds Blow
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com