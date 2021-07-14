Wells Fargo: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 309.09% over the past year to $1.38, which beat the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $20,270,000,000 higher by 13.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $17,750,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Wells Fargo hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Wells Fargo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 14, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pf4czrj6

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $48.13

Company's 52-week low was at $20.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.92%

Company Description

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.